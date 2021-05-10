State board to review Segundo Barrio Historic District proposal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Historical Commission is set to review El Paso County’s application for a Segundo Barrio Historic District.

El Paso County hopes the THC’s reviewers will approve the proposal to recognize 686 buildings with standalone and contributing historical significance. A district would provide property owners with an opportunity to utilize state and federal tax credits.

Earlier this year, the THC’s State Review Board approved the county’s first application for a historic district in Downtown El Paso. The proposal included nearly 300 properties with historical significance but received last minute pushback from property owners.

The county’s applications have received opposition from property owners who are weary of a city ordinance that requires upkeep and regulation of such buildings. But the ordinance has mainly gone unenforced and the El Paso City Council punted on striking the rule from its books earlier this year.

For now, the Downtown Historic District is being evaluated by the National Park Service, which will ultimately decide whether the district can be created or not.

The park service’s decision may signal the future fate of the Segundo Barrio Historic District application as some property owners and businessmen have claimed it may prompt similar issues.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.