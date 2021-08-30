State agencies seeking over 100,000 additional personal care attendants for the disabled by 2031

A contractor working for the Texas Workforce Commission told KXAN contractors manning phones in the call centers are not able to help when Texans call with unemployment problems. The TWC director said that’s not supposed to be happening. (KXAN Photo/Ben Friberg)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two state agencies say the number of personal care attendants assisting the disabled should grow over 100,000 over the next 10 years.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission are launching a public awareness campaign highlighting the need for personal care workers to help disabled Texans living in their own homes.

“These jobs change lives for both the people who receive attendant care, and the people who provide attendant care,” Clair Benitez, HHS director of the Office of Disability Services Coordination,” said. “Personal care attendants truly make a positive difference in the lives of those they care for by helping Texans live more independently.”

Officials say more than 300,000 people receive community attendant services in Texas through long-term services and support programs. And, that the number of direct care service workers is projected to grow from 301,000 counted in 2019 to 484,000 by 2031.

Assistants aid disabled individuals with dressing, bathing, cooking, feeding, shipping and light housekeeping duties. They also accompany individuals to classes, run errands or go to social gatherings with them.

“Personal care attendants provide essential support to individuals with disabilities and help them participate in employment,” Ed Serna, the Texas Workforce Commission’s executive director said. “We encourage more people to consider this field, which is a calling of compassion and service.”

Job openings are available through the agency’s website and various positions are open.