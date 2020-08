In this May 7, 2020, photo, an “El Paso Strong” mural is seen at night in El Paso, Texas. Gabe Vasquez and Justin Martinez painted the mural in August after the mass shooting at a Walmart on that killed 23 people. The star painted in the mural’s letters can be seen in the background on the southern slope of the Franklin Mountains. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, August 3, the El Paso Chamber will flash the Star on the Mountain 23 times, in ten-second intervals, in honor of the 23 victims who were gunned down on in 2019 at the Walmart store located near Cielo Vista Mall.

The special tribute will take place at 9 p.m.

This is just one of the events the City of El Paso hosted in honor of the Aug. 3 mass shooting victims.