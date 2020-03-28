Staff at Hospitals of Providence East campus recommended to self-quarantine out of caution

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some staff members who work at the Hospitals of Providence East Campus have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The hospital said this is out of caution and in line with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The hospital released a statement on the matter:

“The safety of our staff is important to us. For this reason, we are carefully assessing the potential exposure of all individuals involved in the care of patients confirmed for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, and based on CDC guidelines, some staff members at The Hospitals of Providence East Campus have been recommended to self-quarantine for 14 days. The hospital is committed to keeping our patients, visitors, staff, and community safe.”

The hospital did not say when the staff was recommended to self-quarantine.