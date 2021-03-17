Stabbing at Central El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department confirmed they are investigating a stabbing at a Central El Paso bar.

Law enforcement is investigating a stabbing at Pour Judgment off of Piedras and Yandell streets. Police say injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

It is unclear what initiated the stabbing and how many individuals are involved.

Wednesday night has proven to be a busy one for police and emergency medical responders have responded to several incidents. A person was killed while running across Interstate 10 going East and Schuster. Also, police responded to two vehicle collisions.

One was in the Lower Valley where a vehicle appeared to go through a stone and wire fence. In the West Side, police reported they responded to a motorcycle collision. In both incidents, the police say the drivers suffered life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated.