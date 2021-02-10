St. Pius X property vandalized, angel statues damaged

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Catholic Diocese of El Paso says three angel statues were toppled and destroyed at the St. Pius X church overnight.

Church officials say a police report was filed with the El Paso Police Department after the statues were found vandalized on Wednesday. Nothing was damaged within the parish’s buildings, the diocese said.

“We are saddened at the damage that was done at St. Pius X,” Bishop Mark Seitz said.“These holy images are important to us because they serve as signs and reminders of God’s closeness and God’s care for us.”

Seitz said the church recognizes that the property can be replaced and is grateful no one was hurt.

“We pray that whoever carried out this senseless act will receive the help they need,” Seitz said.