St. Pius X churchgoers heartbroken after three angel statues vandalized

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans who have attended St. Pius X church in East El Paso for years are heartbroken after three statues were destroyed on Tuesday night.

Lupe Quiroga moved to the neighborhood where St. Pius X is located 40 years ago and has been attending the church ever since. She can see the church from her front yard but has been attending virtually during the pandemic.

Quiroga said it makes her sad to think about the three angels lying on the ground, but also nervous that the vandalism happened so close to her home.

“I said, ‘oh no, not here.’ You know it’s so close and now I’m afraid to keep the door open or something,” said Quiroga.

Around the corner from Quiroga lives fellow churchgoer Norma Natividad. She lives across the street from St. Pius X and, while she says she’s not scared, she does say she is heartbroken that when she will attend church this Sunday, the angels will no longer be there.

“You know it is very sad, it’s disheartening because you know these angles represent our faith and (when) you get there, they great you,” said Natividad.

A spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of El Paso said that St. Pius X does have a security camera, but the gates of the church do remain open.

“You know churches aren’t fortresses and we’re not in the business of making churches fortresses that you can’t get into,” said Fernando Ceniceros, a spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of El Paso. “Churches should be a place that’s easily accessible, even if it’s after hours.”

On Thursday afternoon, the statues could still be seen lying on their sides at St. Pius. Ceniceros added that he’s not sure why they have not been moved, but said that he knows that they are extremely heavy statues.

“I’m sure at some point we’re going to have a conversation about getting those statues fixed and replaced because they were an integral part of that plaza,” said Ceniceros.

While this is the first Catholic church vandalism El Paso has seen in 2021, it’s certainly not the first instance, especially in the last few years. According to Ceniceros, three arson attempts that occurred in 2019 are still under investigation with the Federal Burau of Investigation.

In addition to the attempted arson, a statue at St. Patrick Cathedral in Downtown was vandalized at the end of 2020.

“We’ve had to ask parishes to look at their security measures, like, for example, St. Patrick Cathedral when we had the incident with the toppled statue, you know we’ve had to look at and seeing how we could update the security infrastructure that’s in place,” said Ceniceros.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, Bishop Mark Seitz said in a statement that the diocese is saddened by the damage.

“These holy images are important to us because they serve as signs and reminders of God’s closeness and God’s care for us,” said Seitz.

The El Paso Police Department is investigating the case, calling it “criminal mischief.”