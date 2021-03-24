Spring is here and El Paso Water demonstrates how to water ‘smarter’ this season

Homeowners can have a green lawn without using too much water or breaking the bank

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Spring is here and that means green lawns are returning.

There are some simple tests you can do to find out if your lawn really needs water.

First, you need a lawn. Then gather a screwdriver and a tuna can.

Try to push the screwdriver into the ground, if the tool goes in easily, your lawn isn’t thirsty. If the ground is too hard and too dry to insert the screwdriver, it’s probably time to water.

Before starting the sprinklers, complete the tuna can test.

Put an empty tuna can on your lawn and turn on the sprinklers. When the tuna can is full, you’ve given your yard enough to drink. Generally, it takes 15 to 30 minutes, depending on your sprinklers. Use that as your guide for how long to run your sprinklers.

Remember there is no residential watering on Mondays, and even-numbered addresses are allowed to water Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays.

Odd-numbered addresses are allowed to water Wednesdays, Fridays or Sundays. Run your sprinkler system in the mornings for the most efficient watering. That way you won’t lose as much moisture to evaporation from the sun and heat.

For conservation tips, head to www.epwater.org and click on “conservation.”