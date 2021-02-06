Spring fire grows to 17-acres overnight near Alamogordo

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KTSM) – A human caused spring fire has grown over the last two days near the town of Sacramento, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.

The fire began as a structure fire late Friday night and continued on into Saturday feeding off of Ponderosa Pine and grasses.

The federal agency says the fire spread to the adjacent Lincoln National Forest. It is burning near Spring Canyon and has grown from a five-acre fire to a 17-acre one.

Structures near Sacramento may be at risk, according to the USDA.

To battle the fire, area authorities have order a bulldozer and water tenders expected to help today. Also, there are numerous volunteer fire departments working with two type-6 fire engines.

Authorities say the fire fighters worked overnight to complete a fire line around the blaze. And, those lines have been able to hold their positions.

Today, crews will be monitoring the line to catch any spot fires that may occur.