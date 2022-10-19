EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There is still time for you to be part of the 2022 Glasheen, Valles, and Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade taking place Thanksgiving morning.

The Sun Bowl Association says there are still a few sports open for marching bands, ROTC groups, and certain specialty groups at this year’s event.

Those specialty groups include the Ghostbusters Club, Roller Derby, Lucha Libre Wrestling League, Matachines, Star Wars Club, El Maida Shriners, and Ballet Folklorico.

For more information about playing a part in this year’s parade, you can follow this link and scroll down the page.

Additionally, you can contact Sun Bowl Association Special Events Director Joe Daubach at 915-490-5975 or by email at joe@sunbowl.org.

The event will be broadcast on KTSM beginning at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24.

The Sun Bowl Parade’s theme is “Mardi Gras, El Paso Style,” and this year the two grand marshals are Jimmy Rogers, Jr. and John Folmer.

The parade route runs approximately 2.7 miles along Montana Ave. between Ochoa St. and Copia St.

The parade was first held on Thanksgiving in 1978 although the event actually began in 1936 as a New Year’s Day parade.