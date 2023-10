EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A DPS pursuit took place this morning involving a silver SUV on I-10 heading eastbound in the downtown area.

To stop the SUV, troopers deployed the spike strip on I-10 near the Porfirio Diaz exit in which the vehicle managed to avoid.

This continues to be a developing story.

We’ll make sure to keep you updated as we get more information.