EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the passenger of a car that hit a pole at high speed and burst into flame has died.

EPPD officials say the wreck happened June 18, at approximately 12:36 a.m. Officers responded to the collision at the 1900 block of North Zaragoza.

When they arrived, they found that a 2021 Nissan Altima, driven by 23-year-old Kederick Renard Brooks Jr. was speeding northbound on Zaragoza. According to the investigation, when the vehicle approached the curved intersection of Zaragoza and Montwood, Brooks Jr. collided with a light pole.

A short time later authorities say that the vehicle caught on fire, with both the driver and the passenger still inside. Both were removed from the vehicle by firefighters and taken to the hospital were the passenger succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the identification of the passenger is still pending. The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations (STI) continues the investigation.

This is the 36th Traffic fatality of the year compared to 30 at the same date and time last year.

