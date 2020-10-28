Speaking Rock installs sanitizing booths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) To help stymie the spread of COVID-19, some local businesses are temporarily closing or reducing hours. Others are taking different approaches.

Speaking Rock Entertainment Center has installed non-invasive sanitizing booths at its entrance that everyone who enters the building must go through.

In a Facebook post this week, Speaking Rock said the booths “provides an additional layer of safety.”

The sanitizing booths are in addition to other sanitization procedures that Speaking Rock uses.

To adhere to City regulations, Speaking Rock will stop serving food and drinks at 9 p.m.

