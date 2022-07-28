EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of Socorro made a public statement following an investigation after a video went viral where a police officer can be seen striking a dog in the head.

The video posted yesterday by a community member, got the attention from social media, and quickly went viral. In the video, a dog on a leash is sitting next to a police officer who hits it in the head. There are police units near the officer and this dog.

According to the statement, the officer was “applying affirmative redirection action to the K-9”. The video has been reviewed by not only City Administration, and Police Administration, but also a third-party police canine accredited training organization who came back affirming.

“The PD Handler is seen carrying out step 3: physical redirection, where the officer carried out a one-time open[1]handed strike to the animal; stopping when the animal obeyed his command. In the video, you can also see the officer collecting the deployed leash once the animal was secure. This use of corrective action is in line with the training police canines are taught with and is not assault or mistreatment of the police canine.”

The city of Socorro Police Headquarter added: “The Police Department takes any and all concerns seriously especially those involving police animals. While the public may be unfamiliar with the training or handling of police canines the safety and well-being of the canines are still our number one priority. The K-9 is safe and did not suffer any injury. Any and all animals which fail to follow proper police commands are taken out of duty for recertification and training for the safety of the public.”

