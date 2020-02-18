Spay and Neuter Action Program in Las Cruces area sees 50 percent increase in surgeries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Last year, the Doña Ana County partnered with the Spay and Neuter Action Program (SNAP) and increased funding to provide free spay and neuter surgeries for domestic cats and dogs that belong to county residents in unincorporated areas.

Since then, the number of spay and neuter surgeries on cats and dogs has gone up by almost 50 percent, said Doña Ana County officials in a news release.

“It has been a very successful partnership for our community. Since August, we experienced a significant increase in the number of surgeries we facilitate and estimate more than 212 cats and 469 dogs have been ‘fixed’ for county unincorporated area residents” said Sue Daily, SNAP office manager.

According to a release, Doña Ana County covers the fees in full or in part, based on income and residence, determined through a brief qualification process.

“Most of the surgeries are at no cost to residents of county unincorporated and rural areas. Even residents of incorporated areas can benefit from a cost reduction,” Daily said.

The county’s partnership with SNAP dates back years and was recently revised by county leadership to promote countywide responsible and caring ownership of pets.

“Our overall goal in this partnership and investment is to reduce the number of animals taken into custody by Doña Ana County Animal Control officers and delivered to the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley,” said County Manager Fernando R. Macias. “Preventing the overpopulation of cats and dogs in our community is the most strategic and humane approach to loose animals and neighborhood nuisance.”

Thousands of animals are put down each year in shelters across the state, including at the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley.

According to county officials, in 2019, animal control officers picked up 1,721 unleashed or stray dogs and 884 roaming cats.

“Everyone can help reduce the number of euthanized animals by spaying or neutering their companion animals. It is safe for the pet and improves some of their aggressive and risky free-roaming behaviors,” Daily said.

For more information about SNAP, please visit www.snapnewmexico.org.