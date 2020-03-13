Southwest University shifting to online classes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Southwest University students received a letter stating that all classes will be shifted to online.

In the letter, school officials reiterate the fact that no cases of COVID-19 have been reported here in El Paso and this is simply a precautionary measure.

Southwest University’s faculty, staff, and facilities will remain open to serve students and the community during regular business hours.

Teachers have been asked to deliver all instruction, assignments, and exams online until March 27. Students are being asked to engage in online coursework on a daily basis to ensure that their education is not disrupted.

The university will use this time to take extra health precautions and sanitize all classrooms, auditoriums, libraries, offices, restrooms, and common areas.

University staff says they plan to resume normal class operations on March 30.

