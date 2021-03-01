Southwest University Park to hold virtual job fair for 2021 gameday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A virtual job fair will be held for individuals interested in working baseball and soccer games at the Downtown Southwest University Park.

Various positions are available for the public to apply for, ranging from working in game day entertainment to facilities and the grounds crew.

The park is home to the El Paso Chihuahuas and Locomotive FC but is also a venue for non-sporting events. Candidates must be at least 17-years-old and pass a background check. Candidates for jobs should also be available for all home games and additional events.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the park’s website.