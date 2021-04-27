Southwest University Park to become cashless venue

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Leave your cash at home and bring your debit card to the Downtown El Paso ballpark from now on.

Southwest University Park operators say they are moving over to a cashless system to decrease transaction times, move lines faster, and create fewer points of contact between fans and staff to improve safety and satisfaction.

“This upgrade to our point-of-sale technology puts Southwest University Park amongst the most modern ballpark and entertainment venues in the country,” said MountainStar Sports Group president Alan Ledford. “Becoming a cashless venue eliminates cash handling, provides greater convenience and payment options, and increases speed of service.”

The new policy begins this year where only major credit and debit cards will be taken. Tickets will be preloaded with cash at both the Durango and Santa Fe Box Offices, according to a news release. Fans will also be able to use Apple Pay and Google Pay at the team shops and concession stands.

Season seat ticket holders for the Chihuahuas Baseball Team and El Paso Locomotive will receive digital tickets instead of ticket books. Transfer of tickets can be done through MyTixx.com.

Mobile ordering will also be available at each concession stand via QR codes and on the teams’ websites. The park’s food and beverage provider will also be doing mobile ordering for general seating and in-seat ordering for club seat members.

The park has also implemented a “clear bag or no bag” policy for all events, including baseball and soccer games and all special events. Approved standard bags are limited to small clutch purses or similar accessories measuring at six-and-a-half inches by four-and-a-half inches.

Guests must also wear masks covering the nose and mouth while at the park.