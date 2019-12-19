Southwest University Park hosting job fair in January

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Southwest University Park is hosting a two-day job fair in January.

The hiring event will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14 and Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

It’s taking place inside the WestStar Club at Southwest University Park.

Organizers said candidates should enter through the Clock Tower/VIP Entrance on the corner of Durango St. and Franklin Ave.

Candidates are urged to bring a resume and should come dressed to impress.

Southwest University Park said its managers are looking for qualified, hardworking candidates with great guest service skills who are able to work baseball and soccer home games, as well as other sporting and non-sporting events in a variety of different positions.

Candidates must be 18 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check, and must be able to work all home games and additional events as needed.

Interested candidates younger than 18 must send a resume or an email to the following Human Resources Jobs address: tripleaelpasojobs@gmail.com.

Southwest University Park is looking to fill the following positions for applicants 18 years or older:

