EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Southwest University is announcing the opening of the Culinary Institute, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to the art and science of culinary excellence.

The Culinary Institute, located at 6101 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79925, is a testament to commitment to providing world-class education and training in the culinary arts. This institute will be a hub for aspiring chefs, culinary enthusiasts, and anyone passionate about the culinary world.

The grand opening ceremony will occur on November 16, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, facility tours, and a culinary showcase. Distinguished guests, renowned chefs, and Southwest University officials will attend to celebrate this exciting milestone.

Southwest University has a long-standing tradition of excellence in education, and the Culinary Institute is another step forward in our commitment to diverse and comprehensive programs to meet the needs of our students and the industry.

The public is invited to the grand opening ceremony and explore the new addition to the campus.

For more information about the Culinary Institute by Southwest University and the opening event, please visit this website.