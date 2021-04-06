Sorrento Italian Restaurant building sold to Lubbock company

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The former Sorrento Italian Restaurant building belongs to a new owner and there are plans to renovate the vacant establishment.

El Paso Central Appraisal District records show the building at 5325 Dyer St. changed hands in December to a Lubbock-based business. Former owner Robert Malooly sold the building to Wheelhouse Commercial Development, according to the CAD’s website.

The Sorrento Italian Restaurant closed its doors last year, marking the pandemic’s economic effects on the region.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to the new owner to ask what their plans are for the building, which was built in 1930, according to property records.

An official involved in the building’s restoration said the new owner is leasing the building to a new tenant and it is being redeveloped for a new use.

City documents show a demolition permit has been filed for a 7,800-square-foot job. And, well-known El Paso architect William Helm is listed on the project.

Helm is known for his work helping bring Downtown historical treasures back to life, including the now-open Plaza Hotel.

Documents in the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment committee show the new owners are looking to get a special exception for an encroachment on the existing property.