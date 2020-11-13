SONIC Drive-Ins across the Borderland to donate sales to children’s hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local SONIC Drive-Ins will be donating a percentage of their sales on Nov. 16 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in support of the El Paso Children’s Hospital.

On National Fast Food Day — that’s Monday — 10 percent of select SONIC’s sales for the day will be donated to the El Paso Children’s Hospital. This is the second year that the chain is donating sales to EPCH.

“With the help of guests in our communities, last year we proudly donated nearly $6,000 to the El Paso Children’s Hospital to help provide the highest level of pediatric care in the region,” said Ray Torres, regional director, Merritt Group Sonic Drive-Ins.

“Through our second annual donation, we’re looking forward to rallying even more support for pediatric practitioners and making a difference for children and their families, as well as health care professionals, especially during such a challenging time.”

All SONIC purchases at participating drive-ins will help raise funds for the El Paso Children’s Hospital.

The 18 SONIC drive-ins donating a percentage of sales include the following:

El Paso 5328 Doniphan Dr. 10655 Vista Del Sol 3925 Dyer St. 9505 Socorro Ave. 2270 Trawood Dr. 4800 Hondo Pass Drive 1865 North Zaragosa Rd. 1336 North Zaragosa Rd. 3930 Doniphan Dr. 5930 Cromo Dr. 6610 Montana Ave. 989 North Resler Rd. 12400 Edgemere Blvd. 7391 Alameda Ave. 13004 Eastlake Blvd. 14510 Pebble Hills

Anthony, N.M. 110 West Elm St.

Canutillo 7069 S. Desert Blvd.



