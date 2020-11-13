SONIC Drive-Ins across the Borderland to donate sales to children’s hospital

Local

by: Tirza Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local SONIC Drive-Ins will be donating a percentage of their sales on Nov. 16 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in support of the El Paso Children’s Hospital.

On National Fast Food Day — that’s Monday — 10 percent of select SONIC’s sales for the day will be donated to the El Paso Children’s Hospital. This is the second year that the chain is donating sales to EPCH.

“With the help of guests in our communities, last year we proudly donated nearly $6,000 to the El Paso Children’s Hospital to help provide the highest level of pediatric care in the region,” said Ray Torres, regional director, Merritt Group Sonic Drive-Ins.

“Through our second annual donation, we’re looking forward to rallying even more support for pediatric practitioners and making a difference for children and their families, as well as health care professionals, especially during such a challenging time.”

All SONIC purchases at participating drive-ins will help raise funds for the El Paso Children’s Hospital.

The 18 SONIC drive-ins donating a percentage of sales include the following:

  • El Paso
    • 5328 Doniphan Dr.
    • 10655 Vista Del Sol
    • 3925 Dyer St.
    • 9505 Socorro Ave.
    • 2270 Trawood Dr.
    • 4800 Hondo Pass Drive
    • 1865 North Zaragosa Rd.
    • 1336 North Zaragosa Rd.
    • 3930 Doniphan Dr.
    • 5930 Cromo Dr.
    • 6610 Montana Ave.
    • 989 North Resler Rd.
    • 12400 Edgemere Blvd.
    • 7391 Alameda Ave.
    • 13004 Eastlake Blvd.
    • 14510 Pebble Hills
  • Anthony, N.M.
    • 110 West Elm St.
  • Canutillo
    • 7069 S. Desert Blvd.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso County judge extends stay-at-home order until Dec. 1

Dreamer shares hopes for pathway to American citizenship under projected Biden-Harris administration

Support Local: Fig & Brie

El Paso Veteran Spotlight: Vietnam vet with 3 Purple Hearts and a Silver Star surprised with video by children

County shutdown order extended

More FEMA trailers, deaths under investigation, as COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link