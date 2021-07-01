Son charged with killing father in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 30-year-old man is charged with murder after police allege he killed his 78-year-old father on Tuesday.

Detectives with the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit say there is an ongoing investigation into the death of Jose Felipe Reyes Sr.

Police say his son, Jose Felipe Reyes Jr., was arrested and charged with murder on a $1 million bond while he stays behind bars at the El Paso County Detention Facility.

A news release says police responded to a residence at 6175 Alameda Avenue space 14 on Tuesday night to an “unknown problem.” They found Reyes Sr. deceased with multiple stab wounds, a news release reads.

El Paso County records show Reyes Jr. was also arrested in January on an assault causes bodily injury charge. He was released on Jan. 7, county jail records indicate.

