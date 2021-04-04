Some international border crossers walk instead of drive to avoid Easter wait times

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This Easter Sunday people could be seen crossing the bridge from Juarez to El Paso and from El Paso to Juarez to visit family for the holiday.

Earlier in the week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said they were anticipating long wait times at the bridges for the holiday asking those who cross to plan ahead.

Juarez resident Quejon Frias could be seen crossing from Juarez to El Paso with his three younger siblings. Telling KTSM 9 News the lines were short in the afternoon, but he knows they will get longer.

“There will probably be longer lines than normal on the way back,” said Quejon Frias.

Frias told KTSM 9 News that he planned ahead anticipating long wait times at the bridge. Crossing his car alone so his younger siblings wouldn’t have to wait in long lines.

“Today I woke up early to bring the car over, just incase there was going to be a line or anything. I woke up at 5 and crossed it at like 5:30 so that by this time I could just walk over,” said Frias.

While people could be seen crossing into El Paso others could be seen heading to Juarez.

El Pasoan Elida Hernandez could be seen crossing entering the Paso Del Norte Bridge on Easter Sunday going to visit family.

“That’s why I’m crossing walking because it’s a lot of line to cross in a car,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez says she does think about the fact that fewer people have received the vaccine in Juarez compared to the number of people who have been vaccinated in El Paso.

“I am actually comfortable because I see my family and that’s it. But here I think it’s safer because more people have the vaccine,” said Hernandez.

The border is still closed for non-essential travel but U.S. Citizens and legal permanent residents have been able to cross back and forth.