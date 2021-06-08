Some El Paso County Parks will soon be getting a new look

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas funds aim to assist El Paso County bolster existing parks throughout the area.

EL Paso County is being awarded more than $1 million from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Commission to renovate six El Paso County Parks.

The money is coming from the national non-profit, KABOOM!, that works to achieve fairness in all parks. These renovations will help make sure all children living in El Paso have a safe, but high quality space to play in.

El Paso County was one of six Texas communities selected for the Urban Outdoor Recreation Grant

The proposed developments will take place at the following parks: Agua Dulce, Westway, Estrella, Sparks, Gallegos and Ascarate Parks. The renovations for the parks include five basketball courts reconstructed as multi-sport courts. Three skatepark renovations, three adventure courses and two playground replacements.

