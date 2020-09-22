EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting Monday, Governor Greg Abbott is allowing some businesses in Texas, including here in El Paso, to up their capacity to 75%.



This, as El Paso County is starting to see another slow increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.



Many El Pasoans love going to eat at local Italian restaurant, Trattoria Bella Sera. The owner tells KTSM as business rebuilds, customers and employees safety will be top priority.

“We build it. We build it on a daily basis by respecting the COVID enforcement which is the masks of course and then the 6 feet between the tables and sanitizing stations,” Guliana Leardini, Owner of Trattoria Bella Sera said.



Leardini said it’s been a learning process to get business back and rolling amid the pandemic, “It’s taken so many lives, it continues to expand in our community and devastating families. So if we want to prevent that problem from happening, not only to our guests but also our employees. We have to keep them safe and secure.”



Fast forward from March to September, Leardini said business is doing much better.



Governor Greg Abbott relaxed some businesses in Texas including restaurants, gyms, and retail stores to allow 75% capacity.



“Being able to employ back all my employees and more, that gives me a great sense of achievement because I think the people that are able to generate income from here and then go on and spend it in other places so it’s another way we sustain each other,” Leardini shared.



The owner of Trattoria Bella Sera said take-out and curbside options have helped business grow back tremendously, “People really appreciate it, and discovered they can still have a great meal a few minutes away and they can take it home and dine in the safety of their home.”

Even though cases are slowly on the rise again in El Paso, the City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said people can still support local businesses while staying safe and following guidelines.



“There’s a lot of families that need the work and need their business so we all need to contribute to that and coming as a community and coming together in those ways, health wise and economic wise, in many ways we will be able to continue puling through in the pandemic in a better position,” Dr. Ocaranza said.

Dr. Ocaranza also told KTSM that gatherings from the Labor Day weekend play a factor in the rise of cases being reported in El Paso.