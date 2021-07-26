Some Borderland students say they feel safe going back to the classroom

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) As students in the Clint Independent School District returned to the classroom on Monday for in-person instruction, some students said they felt safe going back despite no mask mandate in place.

At Mountain View High School, students said they were happy to be back in the classroom compared to virtual learning from home.

“It’s better because at home I couldn’t concentrate with hours on the computer,” Erick Garcia, a junior, said.

Dania Santos, a senior, said she was happy to be back for her final year as a high school student.

“I’m happy we’re going to get a normal year and get our senior activities and enjoy our last year,” Garcia said.

Clint ISD implemented an air disinfection system as a COVID-19 precaution as masks are not enforceable. The district is also implementing physical distancing and isolating symptomatic students.

“All our schools are equipped with a holding room with a double to disinfects the nurse’s office, that is where we have a holding room in the event of an infection while we wait for parents to pick up kids,” Clint Superintendent Dr. Juan Martinez said.

Some students and teachers at Mountain View volunteered to wear masks, while others chose not to. Students said it’s not as worrisome knowing many of their peers are vaccinated.

“I feel very safe because we have a lot of sanitation, air filtration so I feel safe being back,” Paola Guzman said.

“Since they do leave it up to us, it’s kind of scary since we are not testing anymore, you never know,” Devan Allegre, a senior, said. “It’s up to us to tell the school so it’s kind of scary but I believe in our school and district to keep us safe.”