Solider for a day; football teams competing at 2019 Sun Bowl visit Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss opened its doors to the two football teams who will be competing in the 2019 Sun Bowl.

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Florida State Seminoles traded in their helmets and cleats for camo and boots.

The athletes learned about Fort Bliss and the impact the post has on the El Paso community.

“This is the place to be cause if you think about it these football players come here they never experience things like this before so for them it’s like a big video game,” said Mikal Whatnee, Computer Based Trainer at Fort Bliss.

Camouflage and guns aside, the football players said they appricated Fort Bliss for allowing them to step inside their boots for a day.

“This is personally my second time here so ive seen it all before and its truly awesome to come back to one of the biggest military bases and have them allow us to be on base and see what they do and how they train and stuff like so its been really awesome,” said Tyler Johnson, Linebacker, Arizona State University.

Both Arizona State University and Florida State will compete at the 2019 Sun Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Noon.