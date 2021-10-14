Socorro’s Rio Vista Farm nominated for national monument designation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Rio Vista Farm in Socorro has been nominated by the U.S. Department of Interior National Park Service (NPS) for a National Historic Landmark Designation.

The farm was nominated for its association with the largest guest worker program ever undertaken in the United States, the Mexican Farm Labor Program of 1951-64, also known as the Bracero Program.

This is the highest designation in the United States reserved only for buildings and sites that possess extraordinary significance to our nation’s history.

A National Historic Landmarks Committee virtual meeting will take place on Thursday, October 21, in which the Rio Vista Bracero Reception Center in Socorro, Texas, will be considered for designation.

The designation will also raise awareness for the preservation of the complex and aid efforts by the City of Socorro to stabilize, reuse, and interpret the site. Rio Vista Farm is known to the community as the Rio Vista Community Center which has served the community of Socorro for over 20 years.

The Rio Vista Community Center offers free meals and services to senior citizens via the El Paso County Senior Nutrition Program and offers Zumba, yoga, GED, and citizenship classes as well.

If designated, Rio Vista Farm will become the second National Historic Landmark in El Paso County, Texas, and additional funding opportunities will become available to rehabilitate the rest of the adobe structures on-site into the first public library in Socorro, a small business incubator center, a public health satellite clinic,

and additional arts studios and group fitness rooms.

“This is a very proud moment for us as a community. The national spotlight is on Rio Vista Farm and Socorro,

Texas,” Socorro Mayor Ivy Avalos reflects. “The Socorro community is very proud of our local history and bi-national roots and are honored to be nominated for such high distinction. We encourage everyone to learn about Rio Vista Farm and reflect on the legacy of the Bracero Program and its contributions to U.S. history.”

