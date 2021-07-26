Socorro to host first major public event in over a year in remembrance of Aug. 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro will host its first major public event in over a year during a planned three-day event dedicated to the remembrance of Aug. 3.

A small-scale art exhibit will be showcased at the city’s Rio Vista Community Center at 901 N. Rio Vista Road. between July 31 and August 3. City officials say a converted bus will have messages of hope, prosperity and faith in remembrance of the anniversary of the tragic event.

“The current exhibit titled Tribute 23, features a community art installation in remembrance and honor of the victims of the El Paso shooting that happened on August 3, 2019, where visitors can write a message of hope or express their emotions and feelings directly on the walls of the exhibit with the purpose of healing through art,” a news release states.

Funds to put the exhibit together came from a grant award the received to implement art installations in underprivileged parts of the county. Residents will be able to bring their pets and participate in de-stressing activities.

