EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police Department is hosting its Citizen’s Academy in October to teach the public about police operations.

The Citizen’s Academy is a free, 6-week program that runs from October 11 through November 15 every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Participants meet once a week to learn about police department operations where they will interact with police personnel ranging from the Chief of Police to detectives and K-9’s.

Topics of discussion include patrol operations, K-9, narcotics investigations, firearms/officer survival, use of force, traffic enforcement, traffic enforcement and emergency response team.

The Socorro Police Department encourage the public to ask questions and become more engaged with the agency as well as more knowledgeable about the inner workings of law enforcement and the Socorro Police Department.

After attending a minimum of four classes, participants will be scheduled for a ride-along with one of the officers.

Participants must attend a minimum of six classes to receive a certificate of completion.

Participants must complete an application and pass a background check prior to acceptance.

If interested, people can contact Sergeant Elena Keene at 915-218-9879 or email ekeene@costx.us to set up an appointment to apply.

