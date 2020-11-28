Socorro PD searching for woman missing since Thursday

Two images of Martina Pina, who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Socorro PD said 57-year-old Martina Etel Segura Pina was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Passmore Road at around 1:07 p.m. on Thursday.

She is 5-foot-4-inches tall and is approximately 199 pounds. Pina has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a purple hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Police said her family is worried about her wellbeing because she needs medication.

Anyone with information on Pina’s whereabouts is asked to contact Socorro Police at (915) 858-6983.

Latest Headlines