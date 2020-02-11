Socorro PD request help in finding man wanted on Aggravated Assault and Family Violence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police Department is asking the community for help in finding 23-year-old Ramon Daniel Arzate.

According to Socorro PD Arzate is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Arzate is currently wanted on several charges ranging from Aggravated Assault to Family Violence Assault.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ramon Daniel Arzate is asked to call the Socorro Police Department immediately at 915-858-6983. People requesting to remain anonymous may also call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS).

