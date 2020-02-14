Socorro man arrested in connection with drive-by-shooting incident

Breaking News
KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Socorro Police Department

SOCORRO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro police have arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting incident that happened in January.

20-year-old Oscar Jimenez was arrested on Thursday and charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity/Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to authorities, Socorro police responded to a shots fired call on the 300 block of Mireles Circle on Jan. 17.

No injuries were sustained from the gunfire, authorities said. However, several unoccupied vehicles were struck.

The Socorro Police Criminal Investigations Unit determined that Jimenez was one of the individuals involved in the incident.

Jimenz was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $100,000 Bond.

