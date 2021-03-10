Socorro man arrested for sexual assault of a disabled individual

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Socorro man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly sexual assaulting a disabled individual, police say.

The Socorro Police Department says Agustin Gonzales was arrested after detectives conducted an investigation into the case. He was arrested during a traffic stop on the 760 block of Horizon Boulevard.

The 40-year-old man was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and has various bonds totaling $306,000.

Gonzales had two outstanding criminal warrants for assault causes bodily injury-family violence and one for motion to adjudicate guilt and delivery of marijuana.