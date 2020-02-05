Socorro ISD to hold Teacher Job Fair on Thursday

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro ISD said it will hold a teacher job fair on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

The job fair will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. at the SISD District Service Center located at 12440 Rojas Dr.

SISD officials said that candidates should have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university.

Applicants should also have a valid Texas teaching certificate with required endorsements or training for subject and level assigned and be highly qualified in the appointed subject area(s), SISD officials said.

Teacher candidates are also asked to bring at least three printed copies of their resume, a Statement of Eligibility if participating in an alternative certification program and should be prepared for the opportunity to meet and interview with school principals.

SISD said it will be providing letters of intent to qualified applicants to fill current vacancies at this job fair.

For more information regarding the SISD Teacher Job Fair, contact the Department of Human Resources at 937-0040 or at 937-0206.

