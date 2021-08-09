Socorro ISD to discuss mask policies during special board meeting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Board members for Socorro ISD, one of El Paso’s largest school districts, are planning to discuss mask policies in SISD schools during Tuesday’s Special Meeting.

The agenda item for Tuesday’s meeting states: “Discussion and possible action regarding mask policies for all students and personnel in SISD.”

Board President David Morales, who is listed as the presenter for the agenda item, said board members brought up the concern for safety in schools as the COVID-19 Delta variant is now spreading in El Paso.

As KTSM previously reported, Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order issued in May prohibits local governmental entities–including school districts–from enforcing any mask requirements.

On Monday, some of Texas’ largest school districts announced they were going to require masks despite the governor’s orders. Those include Dallas ISD and Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House said they were considering it.

Morales said “at this point, everything is on the table.” The board president said they needed to take the governor’s executive order into consideration and weigh all factors, including what they can do legally.

“The most important factor would be the safety of our children and our entire district and the other factor would be we would have to get the legal counsel involved to make sure as a board we make the proper decision,” Morales said.

SISD’s board meeting is on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. in the District Service Center Board Room at SISD Headquarters.