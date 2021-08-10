Socorro ISD school board takes no action on mask policy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District Board of Trustees took no action on changing mask policies during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The SISD school board discussed mask policies during the special meeting after the Dallas and Austin Independent School Districts made face coverings mandatory on district property earlier in the day.

Trustees did not make a motion to change the mask policy at the district after consulting with attorneys for 45 minutes in executive session, which are discussions held out of public view.

Board President David Morales, who is listed as the presenter for the agenda item, said board members brought up the concern for safety in schools as the COVID-19 Delta variant is now spreading in El Paso.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order issued in May prohibits local governmental entities — including school districts — from enforcing any mask requirements. But school districts including Dallas and Austin had taken stances defying the governor’s orders.

Morales said El Paso Health Authority Hector Ocaranza was initially invited to speak during Tuesday’s meeting.

But since he was not added to the agenda, he was not going to be able to speak, a city spokesman said.

“He expects that he will be able to give his presentation at a future meeting,” the city spokeswoman said.