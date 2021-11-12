Socorro ISD students showcase artwork in “What’s Poppin?!?” Pop-Art Contest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Recently, the Socorro Independent School District Fine Arts Department hosted their 3rd annual What’s Poppin Pop-Art Contest awards ceremony and open house.

“Pop art is always known for being colorful, so it is nice to see the DCS come alive with color,” SISD Fine Arts assistant director Candace Printz. “We are really happy to see everything up right now.”

SISD Fine Arts officials share that the contest is one of many art competitions conducted by the district to allow students, as well as employees, an avenue to express themselves through artwork.

El Dorado High School art teacher Miguel Picos, who placed first in the employee division and whose student placed first in the high school division, said it felt good that his and his student’s work was selected from all the amazing art created in SISD.

“It’s cool to be able to participate in these contests just so that my students can see that I am doing what I am teaching because some people teach, but don’t do the work…but you need to walk the walk, not just talk the talk.” Miguel Picos, El Dorado High School art teacher

Each second and third place winner received a certificate and a goodie bag, and each first-place winner received a large basket of goodies, which included candy and art supplies.

First place winner in the elementary division, Sage Flores, a third-grade student at Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary, was excited and happy that she won.

“What I like most about art is that I get to create my own things and I like to draw,” Flores said. “I like to try new things and I love colors, so that’s what inspired my art piece.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, it was announced that each of the winners will have their artwork displayed in Casa Ortiz art gallery in Socorro in mid-January. At the gallery, art enthusiasts can view the SISD students’ and employees’ work and make an offer to purchase any of the pieces.

Twelve winners were selected across four divisions, employee, high school, middle school, and elementary school.

The winners were selected for their pop-art artwork and sculptures, which were judged by local artists from the El Paso region.

The show and ceremony was held on October 20 at the SISD District Service Center.

To view the artwork from the 3rd annual “What’s Poppin?!?” Pop-Art Contest, click here.

Winners of the 3rd annual “What’s Poppin?!?” Pop-Art Contest

Elementary School Division

Sage Flores – 1st Place, Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary School, Teacher(s): Melissa Calderon

& Antoinette Farris

Heaven Delgado – 2nd Place, Robert R. Rojas Elementary School, Teacher(s): Alma Caudillo & Anthony Delgado

Steven Guajardo – 3rd Place, Escontrias Early Childhood, Teacher: Margarita Romo

Middle School Division

Hannah Flores Tinajero – 1st Place, John Drugan School, Teacher: Laura Aragon

Jaqueline Ochoa – 2nd Place, Col. John O. Ensor Middle School, Teacher: Melissa Arellano

Daryana Herrera – 3rd Place, Socorro Middle School, Teacher: Ivan Ortega

High School Division

Jalina Carrillo – 1st Place, El Dorado High School, Teacher: Miguel Picos

Jaylin De La Paz – 2nd Place, Eastlake High School, Teacher: Claudia Castaneda

Jasmine Gawell – 3rd Place, Montwood High School, Teacher: Karen Flores

Employee Division

Miguel Picos – 1st Place, El Dorado High School

Ivan Ortega – 2nd Place, Socorro Middle School

Jesus Matus – 3rd Place, Keys Academy

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.