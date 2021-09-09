Socorro ISD strives to bring back students who left school before graduating

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Socorro Independent School District educators will walk the district’s neighborhoods to reconnect with students who left school before graduating for the annual Walk for Success event on Sept. 11, 2021.

District leaders, administrators and counselors will go to SISD neighborhoods, visit students and their parents/families to hear each situation case-by-case, and present solutions to their academic barriers.

The Walk for Success team members will meet at their respective high schools and then will head out to the neighborhoods to encourage students to re-enroll in school.

Students and/or their parents will receive information on how to return to their comprehensive high school to complete their education and earn their diplomas. Other options for students include transferring to Options High School, the district’s alternative high school, which provides students a flexible schedule in a competency-based learning system; Job Corps; or the district’s adult education program, which pairs students with workforce development opportunities and a GED.

Since the inception of Walk for Success in 2014, SISD has recovered more than 350 students and helped dozens graduate.