Socorro ISD increases pay for substitute teachers, nurses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District announced Friday that they are increasing their substitute teacher and substitute nurse salaries to attract qualified applicants to join TeamSISD.

Additionally, Socorro ISD officials say they hope the pay bump will fill much-needed positions across the district.

“The Socorro ISD family continues its steadfast, collaborative work to provide all students with the best education possible,” said Interim Superintendent Marta Carmona, M.Ed. “This includes having highly qualified subs available to step in and support our students, staff and schools. We hope this incentive will bring many new candidates to fill in these important substitute roles.”

District officials say the increased pay for substitutes will be funded through federal and district funds to attract more applicants and experienced individuals to assist the district as it experiences a substitute teacher and substitute nurse shortage due to the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the higher pay for substitutes, applicants now will need to have completed only 30 hours of higher education as opposed to the former requirement of 60 hours.

According to officials the higher substitute pay incentive begins on September 16, 2021. The substitute nurse pay will increase from $225 to $275. The substitute teacher pay will change as follows:

Experience Former substitute teacher pay New substitute teacher pay 30 hours higher education $75 $100 Bachelor degree or higher $100 $125 Certified/retirees $135 $150 Long term $135 $175

In addition, district officials say that Monday and Friday substitute teacher pay will be $150. Substitute teachers and substitute nurses can earn a $500 retention for 100 workdays per year.

To apply, interested applicants can click here and submit three letters of recommendation.

