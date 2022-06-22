EL PASO,TX (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) Board of Trustees on Tuesday, June 22 approved a pay raise for all district employees and a bonus stipend for teachers that will be paid in August and September.

The SISD Board approved the raise at Tuesday’s meeting. A tweet from the Socorro American Federation of Teachers, which represents teachers across other El Paso districts, showed the details of the employee raises.

Starting fall 2022-2023 school year:

The school district’s minimum wage is now at $15/ hr. for employees.

Teachers and support staff will receive a 6% pay raise.

Campus administrators will receive a 5% pay raise

District administrators will receive a 4% pay raise.

$2500 retention stipend for teachers (Aug. & Nov.)

Below is a statement from Board President Eduardo Mena.

Socorro ISD is a great district because of the great people who teach, transport, serve and support our students. In recognition of our most valuable asset, our employees, the Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve raising the minimum wage in the district to $15 an hour, providing a 6 percent raise to teachers and support staff, 5 percent raise to administrators, and 4 percent raise to cabinet members. In addition, the Board approved a $2,500 retention payment for all eligible employees. These are worthwhile investments that we are proud to make for our dedicated employees.

In other districts around El Paso, the Ysleta Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, June 22 at 6 p.m. and discuss teacher pay raises.

The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees is going to meet on Thursday, June 23 at 5 p.m.

