EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District is having an open discussion about its future plans and is urging all community members to attend.

District officials say Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman will make a presentation at 6 p.m.

The Socorro Independent School District invites SISD parents, employees and community members for a community discussion on the future of Socorro ISD.

The program will begin with student entertainment and tours of new facilities at 5:30 p.m. Culinary arts students will provide delicious refreshments.

The community is invited to hear from new SISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman and meet SISD board trustees. Dr. Carman’s presentation will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a community discussion.

The meetings will be in the cafeteria at Americas High School, enter through the fine arts building entrance.

The entire SISD community is encouraged to attend for an informative and engaging evening.

When: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 5:30 p.m. student entertainment, facility tours, refreshments 6 p.m. superintendent's presentation, followed by community discussion

Where: Americas High School, 12101 Pellicano

What: Socorro ISD Community Meeting

Who: SISD parents, employees, community members, all stakeholders, superintendent, and trustees

