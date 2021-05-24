Socorro Independent School District to discuss interim superintendent appointment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District school board is set to discuss appointing an interim superintendent to replace Jose Espinoza.

SISD’s agenda shows the district is looking to appoint an interim superintendent after Espinoza announced he was resigning from his position on May 5. The board will discuss replacing Espinoza during a Tuesday night meeting at 5:30 p.m.

It also appears the school board has changed its board president. SISD documents show David Morales has taken over the position from Cynthia Najera, who represents District 2.

