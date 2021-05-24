Socorro Independent School District to discuss interim superintendent appointment

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District school board is set to discuss appointing an interim superintendent to replace Jose Espinoza.

SISD’s agenda shows the district is looking to appoint an interim superintendent after Espinoza announced he was resigning from his position on May 5. The board will discuss replacing Espinoza during a Tuesday night meeting at 5:30 p.m.

It also appears the school board has changed its board president. SISD documents show David Morales has taken over the position from Cynthia Najera, who represents District 2.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Special Report: Drying out the Sun City

UTEP reaches COVID-19 milestone

Otero County jail inmates fundraise for Chaparral residents who lost homes

KTSM 5PM UPDATE 052421

International Women's Business Symposium

Stop Kit-Napping per El Paso Animal Services

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link