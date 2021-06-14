Socorro Independent School District resumes meal service till June 25

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Summer meal service programs for children 18-years-old and younger will continue until June 25, according to the Socorro Independent School District.

The summer meal service program provides meals to children at participating school sites at no cost. And, there are no fees or proof of income required to receive the meals.

Meals are provided through drive-through and walk-up service between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch is provided and on Friday, meals for Saturday will be distributed.

“Child Nutrition Services employees will place the meals in trunks or back seats of vehicles in order to maintain social distancing measures,” a news release said. “According to state/federal guidelines, parents can pick up the free meals without having to bring their children to the pickup sites.”

District officials say parents should remain in their vehicles and open the trunk or the back of their vehicle for the children. Parents should place a box or bin in the truck for nutrition service employees to place the meals in.

To pick up meals without children, parents may present an official letter, email, electronic school applications, student report cards, attendance records, a birth certificate or student ID cards.

For more information, visit the Child Nutrition Services webpage on the district’s website or call 915-937-0450.

SISD schools participating in the meal program:

  • Pebble Hills High School
  • Capt. Walter E. Clarke Middle School
  • Robert R. Rojas Elementary School
  • O’Shea Keleher Elementary School
  • Horizon Heights Elementary School
  • Hueco Elementary School
  • Jane A. Hambric School
  • Desert Wind School
  • Mission Ridge Elementary School
  • Purple Heart Elementary School

