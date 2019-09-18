Socorro High School renovations begin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Major upgrades are now underway at Socorro High School. The home of the Bulldogs first opened 54 years ago in the fall of 1965.

Tuesday was the groundbreaking for the major renovations expected to be completed in the Spring of 2023. The $135 million project is part of the voter-approved 2017 bond.

“It means a lot it tells us that there’s a lot of trust in what’s happening in SISD. Specifically, in this area in the Socorro community, the bond overwhelmingly passed in November of 2017,” SISD Superintendent Dr. Jose Espinoza said.

The reconstruction will be in phases. Crews will rebuild different parts of the school and have students move into those areas once they’re completed.