Student stabbed at Americas High School, suspect fled the scene

Socorro High School principal leaving for Garland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro High School principal has resigned to take a job in Garland, Texas, district officials confirmed on Thursday.

Federico Tovar will take a position with Garland Independent School District which is near Dallas, Texas.

SISD said his departure is not related to the graduation audit that found 29 SISD students who graduated last year without the proper credits.

21 of those students were from Socorro High School.

The Socorro Independent School District said they are taking full accountability for errors found in a district audit.

