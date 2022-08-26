EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro High School was placed on lockdown due a report of a suspicious individual on campus possibly with a weapon, according to a spokesperson with the Socorro High School.

Authorities with the Highschool immediately made the report and multiple agencies responded to heal clear the building and ensure safe student dismissal.

Two subjects were taken into custody, and no reports of injuries have been made.

Authorities are clearing the school now.

Our crews are on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store