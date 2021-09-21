Socorro coalition awarded grant by Biden Administration to reduce youth drug use

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The federal government is investing in efforts to support drug-free communities

On Tuesday, the Office of National Drug Policy (ONDP) announced $13.2 million in grant funding for 106 Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Programs across the nation — including Socorro, New Mexico.

The Socorro County Options, Prevention and Education (SCOPE) Coalition is among them.

SCOPE is a comprehensive health council for Socorro County whose mission is to provide methods for community health decision-making, identify health and safety needs, and create strategies to support community health goals.

The grants will be awarded for five years and provide funding for community coalitions that work to prevent youth substance use that include prescription drugs, marijuana, tobacco, and alcohol.

The funding supports the Biden Administration’s Drug Policy Priorities for Year One, which include evidence-based efforts to mitigate youth substance use.

“At a time when overdoses have reached an all-time high, it is important that we continue to invest in evidence-based prevention strategies,” said Regina LaBelle, Acting Director of National Drug Control Policy. “According to the most recent national evaluation, youth substance use significantly decreased in communities with DFC-funded coalitions. We know that delaying substance use until after adolescence significantly reduces the likelihood of developing a substance use disorder and that every dollar spent on effective school-based prevention programs returns $18 in averted medical costs and improved productivity. By investing in evidence-based strategies like this, we can continue to make progress.”

