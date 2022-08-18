EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric hopes to start installing smart meters in January 2023. These meters will allow customers to see in real time how much energy they are using per item in their household.

EPE says the goal is for El Pasoans to save money.

According to the City news release El Pasoans could be charged extra over the next twelve years.

Customers could see a surcharge of $2.03 per month for the first five years and then $1.98 for the next seven years.

The total amount would be $288.12 over the 12 year period.

According to Grisel Ramirez, the supervisor of advanced metering with EPE, the new system should help customers save money because they will be able to closely monitor their accounts and see where the most energy is being used.

“Customers can log into their customer portal from El Paso Electric and will be able to see how much they are consuming in the morning and in every 15 minute intervals.”

For example, customers will be able to see if their lights are consuming too much energy and will be able to adjust accordingly.

According to Ramirez, EPE wants to inform their customers on how they can benefit and make good use of the smart meters.

If all goes as planned, we can start to see these new meters being installed as soon as January 2023 and will take approximately two and a half years to complete.

